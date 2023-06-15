Philipsburg-Osceola’s Brandon Hahn has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending June 10.
Hahn had two hits, including a double, against Avonworth, as well as scored a run. He had a hit against Punxsutawney and pitched three innings, striking out two.
“Brandon had an excellent season for us,” said P-O head coach Doug Sankey. “
He was one of our top hitters with runners in scoring position, and had several game winning hits. He also had a clutch hit in our game against Avonworth. Brandon also scored the only run in the district finals.”