Philipsburg-Osceola baseball player Gavin Emigh has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending June 3.
Emigh came on in relief in the seventh inning of the District 6 Class 3A Championship game against Tyrone. With the Mounties leading 1-0, Emigh got two strikeouts and a grounder to third to earn the save and give P-O the title.
“Gavin has really pitched great for us all year,” said Philipsburg-Osceola head coach Doug Sankey. “He and Denny (Prestash) have been our 1-2 punch. Yesterday (Thursday against Punxsy) was his first loss of the season. He’s been a fantastic player for us.”