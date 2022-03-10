West Branch wrestler Landon Bainey has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 5.

Bainey won the 113-pound weight class at the Southwest AA Regional Tournament at Peters Township High School in McMurray. Bainey pinned Bald Eagle Area’s Logan Fye in 1:18.

“Landon had an outstanding weekend with three first-period falls and a major decision,” said Warrior head coach Jason Bainey. “His hard work all year is paying off at the right time and hopefully continues for one more week.

