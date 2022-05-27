Clearfield baseball player Kyle Elensky has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 21. Elensky went 6-for-9 with two doubles, a home run and four runs scored in games against Curwensville and Punxsutawney. He pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings of relief and knocked in the winning run in extra innings against the Tide.
“Kyle has been a starter since his freshman year and has developed into a real team leader for us,” Clearfield head coach Sid Lansberry said. “He is a very smart player who works at his craft year round. His love of the game has been an inspiration to the younger players, and we wish him the best as he continues his career at Penn State DuBois.”