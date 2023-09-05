Clearfield tennis player Katelyn Olson has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending August 26.
Olson earned her first win at No. 1 singles in a three-set thriller against Tyrone’s Emma Witkamp. Olson lost the first set 4-6 and rallied to win 6-4, 6-4. Clearfield won the match 3-2.
“Katelyn has been playing tennis since her freshmen year,” said Lady Bison head coach Garrett Spence. “She has improved each year and will be our number one singles player this year. She is a joy to coach and we’re hoping for a great senior season for Katelyn.”