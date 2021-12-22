West Branch basketball player Jenna Mertz has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 18.
Mertz had 16 points, 12 rebounds and five assists against Harmony. She also scored 13 points and had the game-winning 3 against Mount Union.
“Jenna Mertz is a great combination of character you love to be around and talent you love to build around.” said Lady Warriors head coach Justin Koleno. “She is only a sophomore and we already put so much on her plate. She has already experienced success last year and early this year, but I know we are just scratching the surface of what she can do.”