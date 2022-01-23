Harmony’s Cohlton Fry has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 15.
Fry had 25 points in a victory over Blacklick Valley and 23 in a big overtime win over DuBois Central Catholic. He is averaging 16.1 points per game for the Owls this season.
“Colt is very important to our team,” said Harmony head coach Dylan Kurtz. “Colt is my main ball handler and everything starts with him. This year, he has been bringing energy to the court and to the other guys. He has also stepped his defense up this year and his aggressiveness. I’m glad to be able to coach a player like Colt.”