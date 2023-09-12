West Branch’s Brooklyn Myers has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 2.
Myers was intrumental in helping the Lady Warriors win the KSA Tournament down in Orlando. She had 96 assists and 32 digs.
“Brooklyn has been one of the keys of success for our team this year,” said West Branch head coach Terry Trude. “We have asked her to play multiple roles because of our situation. She’s a good hitter, so we are going to use her as a hitter-setter-passer.
“Brooklyn is really versatile. She’s worked hard to get in this position and she will do whatever it takes to help the team. I really like that in a player.”