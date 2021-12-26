With Jahan Dotson’s status for the Outback Bowl undecided, or at least unannounced, perhaps it’s best to lean on recent precedent.
Two years ago, K.J. Hamler racked up 56 catches for 904 yards (16.1 average) and eight touchdowns, declared for the NFL draft after his sophomore season, and the Broncos took him in the second round (46th overall) of the 2020 NFL draft.
Hamler was a mentor to Dotson, same as the latter has been to sophomores Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith and even redshirt-freshmen such as Malick Meiga and Jaden Dottin.
As bowl opt-outs for likely first-round picks with no shot at a national title increase, it seems Penn State’s returning receivers are expecting that switch to flip.
If it hasn’t already.
“It’s great to have a big-time player like that,” Washington said of Dotson, the only Power Five receiver with at least 90 receptions, 1,180 yards and 12 touchdowns through 12 games. “As far as next year, I’m excited to lead and see what we can do.”
Assuming the Nittany Lions (7-5) do lose Dotson for their New Year’s Day game against No. 22 Arkansas, it’s probably best to stop and appreciate the many incredible numbers he produced.
The Nazareth, Pa. native ranks second in program history in receptions (183) and touchdowns (25) and fourth in yards (2,757). Dotson’s best performance isn’t hard to find, either: 11 catches, a Penn State-record 242 yards and three touchdowns during a 31-14 victory at Maryland on Nov. 6.
“I’ve had a great career with Jahan,” Sean Clifford said, dropping perhaps another bread crumb. “Whatever he decides, I’m happy for him. He’s a hell of a player.”
Although the Nittany Lions had plenty of offensive line and running game problems in 2021, Washington and Lambert-Smith gave them depth at wide receiver.
Washington, from William B. Travis High School in Richmond, Texas, caught 57 passes for 722 yards and four touchdowns, with an average of 12.7 yards per catch.
The cousin of Josh Dobbs and with a father, Christopher, who played football at Mississippi State and Air Force, Washington (5-10, 207) Washington’s two best traits are his athleticism and ball skills. That much was evident against Villanova, when he had five grabs for 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“Parker has made some really, really acrobatic catches and has shown a level of dependability that is needed and wanted,” offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said. “He has to continue to work on his blocking and his toughness.”
Lambert-Smith, meanwhile, has 31 catches for 447 yards (14.4 average) and two touchdowns, with the Norfolk, Va. ( Maury High) native’s season highlighted by an 83-yard touchdown catch against Villanova, then a career-high five catches for 61 yards two weeks later at Iowa.
The biggest difference for Lambert-Smith has been mental, where the game has slowed down, and his confidence has grown.
“That’s an emphasis I’ve been putting on myself since high school,” said Lambert-Smith, whose uncle is former Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor.
“I know I can run routes and make the catch, but I want to be a difference-maker with the ball in my hands.”
Washington and Lambert-Smith have been close since arriving at Penn State, when the latter said they worked out together the first day and have maintained a fierce-but-fun competitive, whether in football or video games.
Lambert-Smith admitted he used to laugh at the amount of ladder work Washington would do but began to do it himself when he realized how much it helped his foot speed.
Washington, meanwhile, isn’t exactly boisterous, though Lambert-Smith believes he may have helped his running mate open up a little bit.
Together, they’re the future of Penn State’s passing game.
“We’re prepared,” Lambert-Smith said. “The standard is gonna stay the same. We might even try and raise it next year.”
The offseason will be the truest test of how Penn State’s wide receivers function without Dotson — again, assuming he does what many expect and leaves for the NFL.
Dotson wasn’t the most vocal leader but worked his tail off and produced, enough to become an All-American and net Biletnikoff Award consideration.
Dotson’s presence was profound, but it wasn’t automatic.
The same as Hamler, Dotson had a presence, something that will have to be accounted for by Washington, Lambert-Smith and others.
“As far as their leadership, that’s gonna be built in the offseason,” Yurcich said of Washington and Lambert-Smith. “We’ll see what strides they make, how much ownership they take and how much players look up to them. They have to continue to grind and work. The leadership will follow.”
The receivers aren’t the only ones who can account for the loss of Dotson, of course. Tight ends Brenton Strange (19 catches, 226 yards, 3 touchdowns) and Theo Johnson (19, 213, 1) will matter, ditto for the Nittany Lions improving their running game (106.4 yards per game, 118th out of 130 FBS teams).
But if recent history teaches us anything, whether it’s Hamler, DaeSean Hamilton, Chris Godwin or Allen Robinson, the standard among Penn State’s receivers has been very high.
“I’m extremely confident in Parker Washington and KeAndre,” Clifford said. “We have a bunch of guys capable of making plays, so I’m not worried about that. At the same time, I’m excited to hear what Jahan decides.”