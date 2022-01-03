Following a wild 8-5 win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, the Penguins enjoyed a rare off day on Monday.
Well, most of them did, anyway.
The No. 1 netminder Tristan Jarry, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, was spotted on the ice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry working out in a small group setting with goalie coach Andy Chiodo and others. After experiencing some mild symptoms associated with the virus, Jarry has evidently cleared the NHL’s protocol.
The Penguins, who have racked up an NHL-best 27 points since Nov. 18, are next scheduled to play back-to-back games on Wednesday at home against the St. Louis Blues and Thursday on the road in Philadelphia. Whether Jarry is healthy and ready to see his first game action since Dec. 19 remains to be seen.
One way or another, Jarry’s return to the ice is a positive step in the right direction — not just for him but for a snake-bitten team that’s endured more than its fair share of injuries and illnesses.
Is it possible that, just maybe, we might begin to see what this team looks like when it’s somewhere close to full strength?
That’s always a dangerous game to play when discussing these Pittsburgh Penguins. They began the year missing Sidney Crosby (left wrist) and Evgeni Malkin (right knee). Then, they endured an initial wave of COVID that sidelined the captain, coach Mike Sullivan and half the regular defensive corp.
As recently as last week at practice, the Penguins were hit so hard by another wave of the virus that skills coach Ty Hennes skated on the fourth line, assistant coach Todd Reirden played in the third pair and emergency backup goalie Mike Chiasson manned the crease. The Penguins added Pierre-Olivier Joseph to the taxi squad to help fill the void ... then he got COVID, too.
In total, nine Penguins players were in the active protocol at some point last week. And when the Penguins took the ice on Sunday, they were missing the entire second line, as Jason Zucker was out with a lower-body injury and Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter remained in the protocol.
“We’re anxious to get a healthy lineup,” Sullivan said last week. “I don’t know if we’ll ever get there. But, you know, we’d like to get close.”
Believe it or not, that hope could be on the horizon.
During Sunday’s win, Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel both rejoined the lineup to give Sidney Crosby his wingers and the Penguins a completely intact top line for the first time since Nov. 24 and just the seventh time this year. They instantly showed their chemistry together, as Rust netted a hat trick and Jake Guentzel scored for the 13th time in his last 13 games.
Teddy Blueger skated individually ahead of the game and likely isn’t far off from a return from COVID. That would make his line entirely complete. So long as Kapanen (who went into the protocol on Wednesday) and Carter (who entered on Friday) continue to recover as expected, they should be back in the lineup before too long.
Then, there’s the big looming addition. Malkin said last week that he could be ready to make his season debut around the extended road trip that hits Dallas, Anaheim, LA, San Jose and Vegas from Jan. 8- 17.
What the Penguins have weathered this year just to stay in the hunt has been significant. In the absence of so much star power, they’ve had surprise stories on their roster, like Evan Rodrigues carrying the scoring load. Bargain-bin additions have stepped up, like $1.1 million man Danton Heinen. Players have bounced back, none more than Jarry, who has been arguably the NHL’s most-dominant goalie over the last month.
Thanks to all these contributions from different places, the Penguins have climbed out of the Metro division basement to put themselves into playoff position. But making the postseason and being a real contender in it are two different discussions.
To enter the Cup conversation, the Penguins need at least some semblance of a healthy roster. While it seemed so far away just a few days ago, it’s not outside the realm of possibilities that in about two weeks or so, Pittsburgh could ice its most-complete lineup all season.
Then, the true test of what this team might eventually become will really begin.