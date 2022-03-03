TAMPA, Fla. — Younger. Faster. Harder to play against.
That three-pronged motto was the publicly stated goal for former general manager Jim Rutherford in his final months on the job in Pittsburgh.
However, his abrupt resignation in January 2021 brought in two new voices — GM Ron Hextall and president of hockey operations Brian Burke — and, possibly, a shift in priorities.
As the March 21 trade deadline approaches, it will be interesting to see if the club could target some bigger body types, especially on the blue line, who can still skate in coach Mike Sullivan’s system.
Or, perhaps physicality becomes one of the words that enters the discussion.
But today, let’s focus on that first word.
The average age of the Penguins roster was 27.21 years old at the start of the 2020-21 season.
Across the board, they’re older now, with an average of 28.69 years.
Not only do the three members of the core — Sidney Crosby (34), Evgeni Malkin (35) and Kris Letang (34) — have a few more candles on the cake, the Penguins have also added a number of veteran players who have played critical roles this season.
That includes, most notably, Jeff Carter (37) and Brian Boyle (37). Considering Carter inked a two-year extension that will keep him in Pittsburgh until he’s 39, and 31-year-old Chad Ruhwedel recently signed a two-year extension of his own, this is a trend that could continue.
“I think right now we have a good mix of youth and veteran presence,” said Sullivan, who himself celebrated his 54th birthday on Feb. 27. “I think the most important part for me is that that we put the most competitive hockey team on the ice. We’re trying to surround the core players here with the best possible players that that give us the balance that we need that help us play the game that we’re trying to play.”
So, is age just a number, or is there something more here?
Well, there are a few ways to look at the dynamic.
On numerous instances, players and coaches alike have mentioned the veteran leadership that guys like Carter and Boyle bring.
They have that been-there, done-that personality type.
Especially in the postseason, Penguins players noted that Carter’s steady pulse provided a sense of calm during stressful situations.
And, in the case of Boyle, teams often love the idea of handing the Stanley Cup to a grizzled, bearded veteran who has done everything but win a championship.
At the same time, this is the first season in two years that the NHL will play a full 82-game slate.
Thursday’s matchup in Tampa marks the 56th game of the season, matching the entire 2020-21 workload.
Will veterans like Carter and Boyle step their game up when it matters most or could the wear and tear of a long season hit them differently than it would younger legs?
Success recognizes
success
For many in the sports world, the quest to hoist the Cup is what motivates long nights in the gym or sparks that extra effort in critical postseason moments. But once a team enjoys success, how do they keep that first sip from the Cup from extinguishing the flame that once burned in their belly?
The two teams on the ice Thursday both can relate.
The Penguins and Lightning share distinguished company as the most-recent back-to-back champions.
“I just think the most important thing is just is staying hungry,” Sullivan said. “Our core players are so internally driven. I think that’s contagious through our team. ...
“When you look at the core and what they’ve what they’ve established here and the legacy they’ve built in the league to this point, we tend to get everybody’s A-game. I’m sure Tampa would probably say the same thing. That’s the burden of responsibility that you bear when you have success in this league. But that’s something that we embrace.”
Kudos to
Chiodo
While Tristan Jarry has answered the bell on a number of instances this season, he’s not the only one responsible for his bounce-back, All-Star campaign. Sullivan offered some praise to first-year goaltending coach Andy Chiodo on Thursday.
“The thing that’s really impressed me about Andy is he has great listening skills, and he values their input,” Sullivan said. “I think because of that, he’s developed a great relationship with those guys [Jarry and Casey DeSmith]. There’s a lot of trust. And that’s an important part of positional coaches. I think Andy’s done a great job.”
More than goals
for McGinn
With 10 goals in 52 games, Brock McGinn has already eclipsed his goal total (8) from the entire 2020-21 season. However, that scoring touch has been missing of late.
He enters Thursday night with just one assist and no goals in his last 13 games.
However, when it comes to a player like McGinn, who is often cast in a defensive-oriented role, Sullivan cautions that the goal horn isn’t the only way to evaluate performance.
“Whether he’s on the scoresheet or he’s not, he’s a glue guy,” Sullivan said. “He’s hard to play against. He’s a good penalty killer. He brings a physical dimension to our team. He’s a real competitive guy. And, even though he hasn’t scored in the last handful of games, he’s had some pretty good looks.”