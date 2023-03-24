BRADENTON, Fla. — Kevin Plawecki won’t be the Pirates’ backup catcher. That much we know. Beyond that? Well, with just five Grapefruit League games left for the Pirates, a few recent usage trends are potentially providing clues.
The news peg here, oddly, was an empty locker. Plawecki left LECOM Park at some point on Thursday, two days before an opt-out date in his contract, when he was informed he would not make the club. That leaves either Jason Delay, Tyler Heineman or a late-camp acquisition to back up Austin Hedges.
Before circling back to that move, it’s also been strange to see how the Pirates have deployed a pair of young outfielders competing to make the opening day roster in Travis Swaggerty and Canaan Smith-Njigba.
Swaggerty, who’s reached base in eight straight, has started just once in the past week while appearing in four other contests as a sub, including a pair of late-game walks drawn on Thursday.
In 19 spring training games, Swaggerty is hitting .379 with a 1.161 OPS. His 10 RBIs tie Smith-Njigba for the team lead. On the flip side, Smith-Njigba — who’s hitting .324 with a .960 OPS in 16 spring games — has appeared in five games over the past week, starting four.
Might general manager Ben Cherington and manager Derek Shelton prefer Smith-Njigba, a player acquired from the Yankees in January 2020, over Swaggerty, a 2018 first-round pick and holdover from the former regime? Wouldn’t be the first time that happened. Also would say for sure, based on player usage over a seven-day stretch.
But as Swaggerty and Smith-Njigba compete to potentially earn a spot on the big club, Swaggerty hasn’t had the same opportunities during crunch time, especially when you think back to Shelton’s answer about Jack Suwinski’s roster status.
“There’s a lot based on what you did previously,” Shelton said. “I think we all know spring training stats can be inflated very quickly, especially playing the back half of games when it’s against guys who are going to be in the minor leagues.”
It also wouldn’t be the first time the Pirates have given Swaggerty short shrift. After they promoted him to the major leagues in 2022, Swaggerty stayed for just five games, got nine at-bats and was never heard from again.
Are they discounting, say, Swaggerty’s 439-foot homer March 18 against the Twins because it came in the seventh inning of a game he didn’t start? Probably not intentionally. But if he’s only playing late innings, it’ll be tough for Swaggerty to truly change anyone’s mind.
The upshot here is that Smith-Njigba has really been outstanding. Working counts, driving the ball and going the opposite way, he’s done everything asked of him to earn a job. But it’s strange to see how Swaggerty’s opportunities have suddenly dried up with less than a week to go, though it would not be shocking to see him in the starting lineup Friday night in Lakeland.
Another intriguing balance of playing time involves what’s essentially a backup infield spot, once formerly believed to belong to Chris Owings.
However, the Pirates have played Mark Mathias in four of their past five and clearly want to get a look at a utility man they acquired from the Texas Rangers.
Mathias is hitting just .154 (2 for 13) but batted .277 with a .919 OPS over a 24-game stretch late in the 2022 season with Texas. He’s also on the 40-man roster, which gives him an obvious leg up over Owings, who has started just two games in the past week.
Behind the plate, the competition is seemingly now between Tyler Heineman and Jason Delay.
If Heineman wins the job, it won’t be because of his bat. He’s hitting just .059, worst among anyone still here, but Heineman actually fared well with defensive metrics last season.
Heineman was worth 5 defensive runs saved last season, per FanGraphs, a total exceeded by just 12 other MLB catchers, while a mere 15 were worth more than his 4.2 framing runs.
What Heineman did at the plate last season (.211 average and .531 OPS in 52 games) squares with his career marks (.214 and .556 in 82 contests), meaning the value there is defense.
In addition to pitch-framing, Heineman was 23rd in blocking, per Baseball Savant, and had the 18th-fastest pop time when throwing.
Delay played more than any other Pirates catcher last season and hit .213 with a .536 OPS. His defensive metrics are below those of Heineman, though not a ton; Delay still profiles as a serviceable backup, if he can hit even a little.
The odd thing with Delay is that he has hardly played. He has just 13 spring at-bats (.154 average, a homer and two walks), which is the same as Mathias and eight fewer than Chavez Young, who left for a stretch to play in the World Baseball Classic.
Whether it’s in the outfield, infield or behind the plate, opportunities — or the lack of them — could determine which guys win or lose opening day jobs.