CALIFORNIA — Woodland native Taylor Trinidad will take part in PennWest California’s production of the classic Stephen Schwartz musical ‘Godspell.’
The show will run at 7 p.m. Feb. 23-25 and 2 p.m. Feb. 25-26 in the Blaney Black Box Theatre in Steele Hall.
Performances will be held in Steele Hall Mainstage Theatre. For tickets, visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/69618.
Trinidad portrays a member of the ensemble in the production.
The musical focuses the parables told by Jesus Christ, mixing in memorable musical numbers and comedy to share a message of kindness and love.
For more information and to order tickets, contact the Cal U Box office, 724-938-5943, or visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/69618.