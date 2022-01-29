DUBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is preparing a Valentine Lover’s Event “Dine, Wine & Design” — a romantic evening of fine dining, fine wine, and fine art. The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Luigi’s Ristorante in DuBois starting at 5 p.m.
The event will be limited to 15 couples.
At 6:30 p.m. the event moves to the Winkler Gallery for wine, mIngling, and creative hors d’oeuvres. To make the evening even more special, each couple will create a hand-painted “Rose Masterpiece” under the instruction of master artist Harlan Beagley, an artist member of the gallery.
Cost will be dinner $45 per couple and $60 per couple for the art experience at the gallery.
Advanced seating only. Call Manda at 814-591-2824 for tickets.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois. The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery and education center that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area. The hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday from 12-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
COVID-19 safety measures will be followed during all open hours at the Winkler Gallery & Art Education Center