DUBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center will present its yearly event, Art in Bloom, Oct. 6 and 7. This fundraiser combines floral arrangement with the beauty of fine art. The event will run both days at the gallery.
Opening reception will be Friday, Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. and continue to Oct. 7 starting at 11 a.m. with classes and demonstrations. The floral arrangements will be displayed both days.
During the Friday reception Ellen Starski of Nashville will present a musical performance. Refreshments and tastings throughout the weekend. During the two days, there will be presentations and classes featuring gallery artists.
During the evening the gallery will be presenting its newest members and a chance to see their artwork. To sign up for the classes visit www.winklergallery.org. Follow the link to classes.
Art in Bloom will exhibit many stunning arrangements inspired by the artwork of the gallery. View the arrangements and vote for a favorite. There will be demonstrations and classes offered. Classes will include watercolor, stained glass, mosaic and more throughout the weekend. Brady Street Florist will offer the grand prize of a floral arrangement a month for six months.
The evening will also be the kick off for the Paint the Town Mural project. The Winkler Gallery is spearheading the painting of large murals in town. All the information on this exciting project will be presented to the public.
This event is free and open to the public. Anyone interested in sponsoring or supporting the Gallery to share Art Education with the community should visit the website.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., Dubois (second floor). The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery and education center that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area. Hours of operation are Tuesday and Wednesday from 12 to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.