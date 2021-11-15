DUBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center has announced it is preparing for its 19th Anniversary Christmas Open House event to be held on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4.
The Winery at Wilcox will be the event’s sponsor.
Dec. 3
- Adult Greenery Class from 6-8 p.m. Refreshments are available. The charge for the 2-hour class will be $40. Limit 12 participants.
Dec. 4
- Greenery class for children 8 and older. The class will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The cost for this class will be $15 per child. 12 students maximum
- From 12 to 3 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Santa Claus will be at the gallery for kids and family to meet and take their own pictures with the Christmas couple. There will be a frame available for pictures to be taken through it of Santa and Mrs. Claus visiting with children. No charge, but donations will be accepted.
- Artist Harlan Beagley will draw caricatures if guests would like as they wait to see Santa and Mrs. Santa Claus. Donations will be accepted.
- 19th Anniversary Christmas Open House from 5 to 8 p.m. Winery at Wilcox will sponsor a wine tasting and have “Winery Nights” bottles available to purchase. Artist Perry Winkler designed the label and will be present to sign the bottles for anyone interested.
- From 6 to 8 p.m. guests will be able to participate in Christmas Caroling Karaoke to add to the festive evening.
- The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., Dubois. The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery and education center that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area. The hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday 12 to 6 p.m. and Fri. and Sat. from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. COVID-19 safety measures will be followed during all open hours at the Winkler Gallery & Art Education Center.