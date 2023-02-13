Winkler Gallery offering Saturday Kids Arts Classes

DUBOIS — The Winkler Gallery, 36 N. Brady St. in DuBois, has art classes available.
The Winkler Gallery Art Explorium program will present a series of Saturday Kids Art Classes every Saturday for the next three months. Children age 6-15 can sign up for one or multiple classes, and the first class is Saturday, Feb 18.
All classes start at 10 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. Some classes will run for two hours and some may run for three hours.
The series offers an ever-growing variety of art programs taught by one of Winkler’s local artists. Limited space is available.
Children will complete one project per class using a variety of mediums to make crafts, drawings, paintings, cartooning and music.
Visit the website to choose and pay for the classes you want. Choose the “class” section of the website. Then, click on the name of the class you want to sign up for it will take you to a link to pay for the class.
Each class is $35 per student unless otherwise noted. Materials are included in the price.
Classes are as follows:
- Feb. 18 –Decorate and Plant (Kim Ettaro)
- Feb. 25 –Drawing 1, Beginning Cartooning (Harlan Beagley)
- March 4 –Shell Decoupage Class (Kat Koval)
- March 11 –Intro to Acrylic Painting (Carol Vroble)
- March 18 –Digital Photography-Basics of Manuel Shooting. (class will be 2 hours) Jeff London
- March 25 –introduction to pastel (Grace Bergin)
- April 1 –Dot Art (Teri Kakabadze)
- April 8 –Intro to Water Color (Perry Winkler)
- April 15 –Make a “Canjo” and Make Music! (Carolyn Schiffhouer).