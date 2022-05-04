DUBOIS — The Winkler Gallery, 36 N. Brady St., has announced events for summer 2022.
May 7 — Congressional Art Show for the local district. The hours will be 2-4. The winner from this district will have their artwork hang in the U.S. Capitol. This is a national competition and the Winkler Gallery is the only venue in the entire country that gives the students an opportunity to exhibit their work in a professional art gallery. Most Congressional districts in the nation judge the artwork by either laying the entries on tables or the floor during the judging process.
May 21 — Bonsai Creation class taught by Master Gardener Kevin Straub. Class cost and registration will be published at www.winklergallery.org.
June 17 or 18 — Mystery is a Fine Art. There will be mystery afoot in the gallery. Start making plans to attend and bring your sleuthing abilities. Information will be posted on the website www.winklergallery.org) and its Facebook page. Two nights to choose from.
July — Children’s Art Camp. Two weeks of art fun for children in the last two weeks of July. Cost and information will be published at www.winklergallery.org.
There will be more information and details of all the events and happenings at the Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center website, www.winklergallery.org