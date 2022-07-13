DUBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center has announced openings for grades 6 to 10 during the afternoon sessions of its Art Camp.
Afternoon sessions are 1:30-3 p.m. during Art Camp afternoons July 18-22 and July 25-29.
Students must be registered online at www.winklergallery.org (non-refundable). A variety of art will be explored with the students during the afternoon workshops.
Cost is $60 per child per week. All participants must be pre-registered.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 North Brady St., DuBois on the second floor. Hours are Wednesday and Thursday, noon-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.