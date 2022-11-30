DUBOIS — The Winkler Gallery has announced its 20th Anniversary and Christmas party will be held on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 during the gallery’s regular hours, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the gallery on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 12-6 p.m.
There will be a station for children to write letters to Santa and they can deposit them in a box or hand to Santa.
Dec. 9
- 1-3 p.m. –Grace Bergin will demonstrate soft pastels
- 6-7 p.m. –Steve Hindman bow making
- 6-8 p.m. –Live seasonal music with hammered dulcimer and harp.
Dec. 10
- 1-3 p.m. –Grace Bergin demonstrates oil pastels
- 1-3 p.m. –Niccole St. Pottery Techniques, shraffito and piercing or devil’s work
- 2-3 p.m. –Carolyn Schiffhouer Photoshop, creating layers
- 3-4 p.m. –Kat Kowal will demonstrate making a stained glass ornament
- 4-5 p.m. –Perry Winkler demonstrates creating in watercolors
- 6-7 p.m. –Jeff London will demonstrate using lightroom
- 6-8 p.m. Steve Hindman will demonstrate painted Celtic Knotwork
- Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 –Harlan Beagley will be creating caricatures
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., Dubois (second floor).
The hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday from 12-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.