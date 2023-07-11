‘Twin Reverb,’ a popular local band playing classic rock favorites, is this week’s featured band at the weekly Corner Concert Series, sponsored by Phoenix Physical Therapy.
The Corner Concert Series happens every Friday night from 7 to 9 p.m. between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Local musicians perform under the huge oak trees next to the Susquehanna River in Lower Witmer Park, downtown Clearfield.
Next week on July 21, ‘Second Chance’ will bring a wide variety of favorite tunes to the stage. This concert is sponsored by BioGraphics.
Grab something to eat at any local restaurant and bring a lawn chair to enjoy some talented performers under the gazebo.
This year’s season sponsor is Swisher Concrete Products of Clearfield. LifeSpan Family Services, which provides support and training for foster families as well as full adoption services, will benefit from this year’s concert donations.