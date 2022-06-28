This week’s Corner Concert Series features the band “Twin Reverb” playing classic rock tunes from the Beatles to Led Zeppelin and everything in between.
The Corner Concert Series happens every Friday night from 7 to 9 p.m. between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Local musicians perform in Lower Witmer Park in downtown Clearfield.
Grab something to eat at any of our local restaurants and bring a lawn chair to enjoy some talented performers under the gazebo.
Concerts are free but donations are collected for Boxes of Hope, a new organization that sends care packages and encouragement to women all over the country who are battling breast cancer.
All shows start at 7 p.m. unless postponed by rain.