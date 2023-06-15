This week’s Corner Concert will feature “Heavenbound”, a contemporary Christian band playing praise and worship music.
Invite your friends and be encouraged with the good news of the Gospel of Christ.
The Corner Concert Series happens weekly between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Every Friday night from 7 until 9 p.m., local musicians perform all your favorite music under the huge oak trees next to the river in Lower Witmer Park, downtown Clearfield.
Next week, June 30, features the band “Lone Crow Rebellion” playing blues and rock originals as well as classic favorites.
Grab something to eat at any of our local restaurants and bring a lawn chair to enjoy some talented performers under the gazebo.
All shows start at 7 p.m. every Friday night unless postponed by rain. Follow @cornerconcerts on Facebook for updates. This year’s season sponsor is Swisher Concrete Products of Clearfield.