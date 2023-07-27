‘The popular 2023 Corner Concert series is halfway through its season that is held every Friday evening between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
This week’s concert features ‘The Extra Miles’ performing original music as well as covers in their own unique style. This concert is provided by Shelby Tire and Phoenix Physical Therapy.
The concert will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. unless postponed by rain under the oak trees next to the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Lower Witmer Park, downtown Clearfield.
Next weeks concert will bring Eric Koval to the gazebo stage, playing a wide variety of acoustic tunes that are sure to please. That concert is sponsored by BioGraphics
Grab something to eat at any of our local restaurants and bring a lawn chair to enjoy some talented performers under the gazebo.
Follow @cornerconcerts on Facebook for updates. The season sponsor is Swisher Concrete Products of Clearfield. All concerts are free, but donations are accepted and will benefit this year’s charity, LifeSpan Family Services.