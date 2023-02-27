GEARHARTVILLE — A Sock Hop Show & Dinner is planned for Saturday, March 25 at the Gearhartville Sportsmen’s Club, 36 Blue Spruce Rd. in Philipsburg.
The dinner will feature Heather Olson and The Silver Eagle Band.
All-you-can-eat pizza and wings from Hi-Way Pizza,, tossed salad, dessert bar and beverages will be served at 6 p.m. Attendees are welcome BYOB.
The band will begin performing at 7 p.m. with three hours of music from Patsy Cline, country, oldies and more.
Tickets are $20 and are advance sales only.
Tickets are available at Hi-Way Pizza and Adler’s Market in Philipsburg, or by calling Lanetta at 814-339-6931, Sharon at 814-342-0899, or Nancy at 814-592-4793.
Wear your poodle skirt or leather jacket — there is a lot of room to dance to the music.