ST. MARYS — The Singing Dutchmen Men’s Chorus will begin their 2023-24 year with a rehearsal on Sunday, Sept. 17. The group is inviting men from high school age and up to come to a rehearsal and give them a try.
Rehearsals are on Sunday afternoons from 2-4 p.m. in the Shiloh Evangelical Presbyterian Church Sanctuary in Saint Marys.
The group has a rich history going back more than 50 years when the organization was founded by Gloria Anderson and bring a unique sound and style to their performances.
Dutchmen members have been from the St. Marys, Emporium, Ridgway, Johnsonburg, Kane, DuBois, and the Bradford areas.
For the past 38 years, they have been under the direction of Edwin Schwer, a local musician and retired music teacher from St. Marys; and accompanied by Rita Ordiway, a highly respected pianist well known throughout Elk County.
The chorus sings unison to four-part harmony on all varieties of music — both secular and sacred. They sing songs from Christmas selections to Contemporary Christian Music, and folk, Broadway to pop music throughout many decades.
The Men’s Chorus has performed in the area participating in Christmas and Patriotic Programs, singing for civic organizations, county fairs, and nursing homes throughout the area. They have also sung for church services in St. Marys and Emporium.
The group not only services the local communities in song, but they give back with two scholarships through the Elk County Community Foundation.
The first scholarship is in memory of their founding director, Gloria Anderson. The second scholarship is in memory of their long-time accompanist, Gladys Schultz.
Both scholarships are presented annually to high school seniors with more details available through the school’s guidance departments or the Elk County Community Foundation.
Anyone interested in participating or learning more about the Singing Dutchmen Men’s Chorus or if an organization is looking for entertainment, call Ed Schwer at 814-834-7733.