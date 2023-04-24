PHILIPSBURG — On Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra will return to the historic Rowland Theatre for a screening of Harold Lloyd’s famous silent feature comedy ‘Safety Last! (1923)’ with the film’s original orchestral score played live by PRO.
This performance will also include the Vitagraph studio’s 1926 short, ‘The Weak-End Driver’ starring Larry Semon, accompanied with its original music and live sound effects.
The film ‘Safety Last!’ is still famous for its iconic “man hanging from the clock tower” scene. Thrill comedian Harold Lloyd stars as a young department store clerk who must climb the outside of a big city skyscraper to keep both his job and his fiancé (Mildred Davis).
‘Safety Last!’ celebrates its centennial this year and it remains one of the funniest comedies ever made. This special livescore production was developed by PRO and premiered by them for Turner Classic Movies in Atlanta, Ga.
The Philipsburg performance is co-sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts as a part of its Paragon LIVE! In Historic American Theaters touring program.
Lewisburg-based, the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra is the world’s only full-time professional ensemble performing the music of silent films, early Broadway, and vintage dancing.
The orchestra has toured in forty-nine states and seven countries, has appeared in most of America’s premiere concert halls, and has been featured in productions by Disney, TCM, HBO, PBS-TV, FX, and the BBC. The Orchestra is directed by Rick Benjamin.
The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra will present Harold Lloyd’s SAFETY LAST! at the Rowland Theatre Center, 127 N. Front St., Philipsburg at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. (One show only.)
Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance online at www.rowlandtheatre.com or by calling the theatre at 814-342-0477.
Tickets may also be purchased at the Rowland Theatre box office one hour prior to the performance.