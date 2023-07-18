This week’s Corner Concert Series is “Second Chance,” which will bring a wide variety of favorite tunes to the stage, including an Elvis Tribute. This week’s concert is sponsored by BioGraphics.
Corner Concert Series happens weekly between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Every Friday night from 7 to 9 p.m., local musicians perform under the oak trees next to the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Lower Witmer Park, Downtown Clearfield. Grab something to eat at any of our local restaurants and bring a lawn chair to enjoy some talented performers under the gazebo.
Concerts are free; however, donations are appreciated and benefit this year’s chosen charity, LifeSpan Family Services.
LifeSpan Family Services provides support and training for foster families as well as full adoption services.
Next week on July 28, popular acoustic group “The Extra Miles” performs originals as well as covers in their own unique style. This concert is sponsored by Shelby Tire and Phoenix Physical Therapy.
This year’s season sponsor is Swisher Concrete Products of Clearfield.