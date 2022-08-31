Musician Scott McCracken will return to this week’s Corner Concert Series at Lower Witmer Park in Clearfield to perform acoustic originals and favorite cover tunes
There are only two more weeks left of the concert series.
The event is held from 7 to 9 p.m. under the gazebo.
The concert is free, but donations will be collected for Boxes of Hope, a local ministry serving breast cancer patients with care packages and encouragement. Volunteers and attendees will be packing care packages for Boxes Of Hope during the Corner Concert.
Packing will begin at 6:30 p.m. volunteers will pack care packages until it gets too dark or until they are all packed.
Dented Keg Brewing Company –Clearfield is sponsoring this week’s concert.
