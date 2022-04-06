DUBOIS — Reitz Theater Players are proud to present a spring production of The Nerd, a comedy in two acts by Larry Shue.
Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on April 8, April 9, 14, 15, and 16 with a matinee at 2 p.m. on April 10. The Nerd is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.
Set in 1979 Terre Haute, Indiana, The Nerd tells the story of Willum Cubbert, an architect whose life was saved in Vietnam by Rick Steadman. Over the years, Willum and Rick have exchanged letters but have never met each other. Willum has told Rick if he ever needed anything that he could count on him. When Rick calls on Willum on the latter’s 34th birthday, Willum is initially overjoyed to finally be able to meet the man who saved his life. However, Rick is a walking, talking disaster who throws Willum’s personal and professional life into chaos.
The Nerd is under the direction of Tracey R. Dusch and Marc Schule. Performing in the production are Tom Hibbert (Willum Cubbert), Amanda Braunns (Tansy McGinnis), Andy Benson (Axel Hammond), Steven Walsh (Warnock Waldgrave), Laura Chelgren (Clelia Waldgrave), Adam Kerns (Thor Waldgrave), and Josh Alderton (Rick Steadman).
The production is sponsored by Dr. Jack L. Britten, DDS. The Opening Night Gala on Friday, April 8 will feature treats from The Gateway Café in DuBois. The cast and crew also invite you to enjoy Dine-In Day on Saturday, April 9 at Luigi’s Ristorante & Catering from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tickets are $13 for adults and $11 for students and senior citizens (60+). Tickets can be purchased online at www.reitztheater.com, at ACE Hardware in DuBois, and at the Reitz Theater Box Office.
Box Office hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one hour prior to each show. Please call the Box Office at 814.375.4274 to make special arrangements for handicapped seating.