DUBOIS — The Reitz Theater of DuBois will open its 2022 season this month with ‘The Last Five Years,’ an intimate musical chronicling the five-year life of a marriage.
This unconventionally structured show written by Jason Robert Brown tells the story of the couple’s relationship from the beginning and the ending simultaneously.
Directed by CRI veteran Jason R. Valentine, the show features Jack Reigh Danko of Kylertown as Jamie Wellerstein and Alexa Alker of DuBois as Cathy Hiatt. Performances will be held Feb. 11, 12, 17, 18, and 19 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m.
Aspiring writer Jamie falls in love with Cathy, an actor. Shortly after they get together, his career takes off while she struggles to move beyond summer stock theater gigs. The audience experiences the couple’s joys and pains through musical numbers both rollicking and introspective.
All seats are $16 and can be purchased at ACE Hardware in DuBois and online at www.reitztheater.com. Tickets may also be obtained at the box office on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Theater patrons looking for a pre-show dinner on Feb. 12 may look no further than the Soul Platter Cafe, now located next door to the theater on Scribner Avenue. The menu features an appetizer of bruschetta, choice of chicken parmesan on spaghetti, or broccoli alfredo over linguine, beverage, and dessert.
The meal is $15 per person, or $30 for the meal and a ticket to the show. For reservations or more details, contact Crystal Rishell at 814-591-0939.
Cultural Resources Inc. and the Reitz Theater will be practicing standard COVID-19 protocols in accordance with CDC guidelines. All public spaces will be cleaned and sanitized. All patrons, volunteers, and visitors must wear proper face coverings.