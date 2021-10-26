DUBOIS — The Reitz Theater of Cultural Resources, Inc. located in Downtown Dubois announces a series of events in celebration of the Halloween Season.
On Friday, Oct. 29, the second annual showing of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ will take place with doors opening at 9 p.m., games and costume contest at 9:30 .m., and the film at 10 p.m.
The long success of the film has completely redefined the meaning of ‘cult film.’ Used all too often as a synonym for “interesting flop,” the words apply literally to the musical horror comedy, which debuted in 1975 and continues to play nationwide on Fridays and Saturdays at midnight in theatres where it is the object of a cult with its own rituals, spontaneously created by the film’s fans.
Tickets to the film screening of ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ are $10, $15 with a prop bag, and can be purchased on the Reitz Theater’s website at www.reitztheater.com. The Rocky Horror Picture Show is sponsored by Queen of Tarts Bakery and State Farm Agent Sarah Zwick.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, a series of Halloween films will be shown, starting at 6 p.m. Two 1980s favorites, cult vampire classic ‘The Lost Boys’ (1987) and ‘Fright Night’ (1987) will be shown at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. respectively, followed by ‘The Conjuring’ (2013) with a special presentation by the Bearded Paranormal Group, who will be conducting a real paranormal investigation at the Reitz Theater immediately following the final film.
Anyone interested in participating in the investigation can bid on one of 10 available spots.
Tickets are $5 per film, with a three-film pass for $11. More details (including information on the auction) are all available on the at www.reitztheater.com.
All three Halloween films are sponsored by Guardian Planners of DuBois.