DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater and the DuBois Area Middle and high schools recently announced that they will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of Nov. 12-15.
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 15 for DuBois Area Middle School, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 13 for DuBois Area High School, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. for The Reitz Theater. The Reitz Theater, middle school and high school versions of the show will all differ from one another, so theater-goers are encouraged to see all three versions of All Together Now! in order to support all three programs.
All Together Now! features songs from MTI’s beloved catalogue of musicals including Annie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Come From Away, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Godspell, Guys and Dolls, Hairspray, Into the Woods, Les Misérables, Little Shop of Horrors, Mamma Mia!, Matilda, My Fair Lady, Once on This Island, Rent, Waitress and many more.
MTI’s President and CEO, Drew Cohen stated, “MTI’s All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians. The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre.
“We were looking for a way to really say that live theater is back,” stated Rebecca Sensor, director of the DAMS drama program. “When we found out that MTI was offering this opportunity to theaters all over the world, it was clear that we had exactly the vehicle that we were looking for to bring back our audiences and celebrate performing live again. I know that my students are having a blast learning the choreography and music from these iconic shows. For many of them, this is their first time on stage.”
“DAHS had a robust but unique season last year with its radio plays, classic Greek tragedy Medea, The Little Mermaid, and the Senior Showcase. MTI’s offering allows us to add one more production to this year’s schedule between our Fall in Love one acts the first weekend in November in which we gather food donations for the Helping Hands Food Pantry in Reynoldsville and our All-School Drama which will be in February. This production allows our students to warm up for our spring musical by sharing and presenting some of the most iconic songs from MTI’s catalogue. The best part is that they are working collaboratively with and learning from the middle school and the Reitz Theater. We are so grateful that live theater is All Together Now and back in DuBois,” says Dorothea Hackett, DAHS theater director.
Joe Sensor, vice president of Cultural Resources, Inc. stated, “The Reitz Theater recently reopened with a very successful staging of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, and we have Frozen Jr. opening on December 2nd. All Together Now! falls right in between those events, and we are extremely excited to have this musical revue as a way to showcase the wonderful theater programs at our local schools, as well as allow the community to share in the magic of live theater. We are also excited to showcase the recent improvements at our facility, as well as our future plans for expansion. Audiences will be thrilled as well to experience the cast of our version of the show, which will include past, present and future members of the Reitz Theater Players performing on our stage, along with the middle and high school groups. The cast of our upcoming Frozen Jr. will even get to perform as a sneak-peak of what the audiences will get to experience a few weeks later when they open. We couldn’t be more excited.”
All Together Now! is a fundraising event for these local theater programs and each of the performances will feature talent from all three organizations, in different combinations. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Ticket prices are as follows: DuBois Area Middle School –$5 general admission, DuBois Area High School –$10 for adults, $5 for students/seniors, Reitz Theater –ticket pricing will be $10 and $15 for premium seating. For a full lineup of each version of All Together Now!, as well as other information, please visit www.reitztheater.com.