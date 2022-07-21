Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. will have open auditions for their next season production, Steel Magnolias, on Tuesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m. CAST seeks six women to fill the roles of the production.

Performances of Steel Magnolias, directed by Matt Hertlein, will take place September 8-10 and 15-17 at 7:30 p.m.

