ALTOONA — Based on the 1985 cult classic film and the popular board game, “Clue On Stage” is a madcap murder-mystery-comedy-thriller that will keep you guessing until the final twist!
Open auditions will be held Sept. 10 and 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. at ACT Rehearsal Hall, 1213 12th St., Altoona.
Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Auditionees need only attend one night.
Performances will be held Nov. 16, 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. Actors must be available for all performances. Availability for rehearsals will be asked at auditions — be prepared to list all conflicts from Oct. 1 to performance dates. Rehearsals are expected to begin the first week of October.
If you are unable to attend general auditions, contact the ACT office at 814-943-4357 at least a week in advance to discuss scheduling an alternative audition time.
All roles are available. No prior theatrical or ACT experience is required. Roles are open to diverse and gender-inclusive casting.
- Wadsworth — (30+) a traditional British butler in every sense: uptight, formal and “by the book.” He is the driving force in the play.
- Yvette — (18-35) a loyal and sexy French maid.
- Miss Scarlett — (30s-40s) a dry, sardonic D.C. madam, more interested in secrets than sex.
- Mrs. Peacock — (40+) the wealthy wife of a senator. A bit batty, neurotic, and quick to hysteria.
- Mrs. White — (30s-40s) a morbid, and tragic woman. Mrs. White may or may not be the murderer of her five ex-husbands.
- Col. Mustard — (40+) a puffy, pompous, dense, blowhard of a military man.
- Professor Plum — (35+) an arrogant academic, easily impressed by himself.
- Green — (25-40) a timid yet officious rule follower. He’s awfully anxious
- Ensemble — (18+) three or four actors playing a variety of comedic parts throughout the show.
For more information call the ACT Office at 814-943-4357 or email act@altoonacommunitytheatre.com