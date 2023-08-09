This week’s Corner Concert Series will feature ‘Not Ashamed’ to the gazebo stage at Lower Witmer Park on Friday, Aug. 11 from 7 to 9 p.m. The band performs original Christian rock and contemporary worship music. This concert is sponsored by Shelby Tire and BioGraphics.
The Corner Concert Series happens weekly between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Every Friday night from 7 until 9, local musicians perform under the oak trees next to the Susquehanna River in Lower Witmer Park, downtown Clearfield.
Donations are collected at each show and split between the performers and LifeSpan Family Services. Get details and donate directly at lifespanfamilyservices.com, providing support and training for foster families as well as complete adoption services in the central PA region.
Next week’s concert on Aug. 18 is ‘Hell Bent’ playing all the greatest hard rock and heavy metal from the ‘70s and ‘80s. The concert is sponsored by Gigi Entertainment and Lansberry Quality Fencing.
Grab something to eat at any of the local restaurants and bring a lawn chair to enjoy very talented performers under the gazebo.
Follow @cornerconcerts on Facebook for updates.
The season sponsor is Swisher Concrete Products of Clearfield.