The Nittany Knights have had a few performances at Clearfield Arts Studio Theater in the past, and will be returning this Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m.
Enjoy an evening of singing and merriment with the Nittany Knights Mens A Cappella Chorus. The Nittany Knights have been headquartered in State College for over 50 years. These men enjoy the camaraderie and excitement of singing old and new tunes in the four-part a cappella close harmony style.
You will hear pop songs, ballads, folk songs, show tunes, and even a few holiday favorites in the unique four-part barbershop style.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.ClearfieldArts.org or at the CAST office on Mondays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door 30 minutes before the show.
Visit www.NittanyKnights.org for more info.