DUBOIS — The Reitz Theater’s production of Monty Python’s Spamalot will open on Thursday, June 15.
The musical, based on the British comedy troupe’s classic 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, is a parody of Arthurian legend. The plot regards King Arthur and a group of knights who journey to Camelot in search of the Holy Grail, meeting numerous obstacles and wacky characters along the way.
“This production is a huge undertaking,” Director Lisa T. Rutherford said. “I’m fortunate to have a superb cast and crew of both new and veteran talents working together to stage this hilarious show.”
The cast includes Roy Newcome, Ricky Allen, Andy Benson, Jack Donahue, Chavito Allen, Curtis London, Amanda Braunns, Steven Walsh, Karl Rebon, Amanda Leonard, Lori Stuart, Shannon Gibson, Maddy Newcome, Melissa Newcome, Jason Valentine, Tim Weidow, Bridget Kelley, Kyrstin Byrd, Aurora Shimmel, Trevor Murray, Nikki Allen, and Darla Brunnquell.
The production is directed by Lisa T. Rutherford, assistant directed by Deb Grieve and choreographed by Lisa T. Rutherford, Shannon Gibson and Maddy Newcome. Kris Haenes will serve as stage manager and Melissa Newcome as vocal coach.
“All of our actors play multiple roles and are looking forward to making our audiences laugh and enjoy a wonderful afternoon or evening of theatre,” Rutherford added.
Spamalot is scored by John Du Prez and Eric Idle with a book and lyrics penned by Eric Idle. It was originally staged on Broadway in 2005.
Performances will be held on June 15, 16, 21, 22, 23 and 24 at 7 p.m., and on June 18 and 25 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $17 and reserved seating only. Tickets can be purchased online at reitztheater.com, via phone at 814-375-4274 or in person at The Reitz Theater Box Office and ACE Hardware of Dubois. Opening Night will be catered by The Gateway Cafe and Luigi’s Ristorante.
The Reitz Theater is located at 36 E. Scribner Ave. in downtown Dubois.