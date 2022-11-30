HYDE — Mathias Croft will be presenting a benefit concert at Hyde Wesleyan Church in Clearfield on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
This concert is to benefit Emmanuel Wesleyan Bible College in Eswatini, Africa.
Born in Eswatini, Mathias Croft was abandoned by his biological parents when he was two months old. Later he was adopted into a loving, Christian family growing up on the Emmanuel Wesleyan Bible College Campus. He hopes to pursue songwriting and music.
The concert will feature some of Mathias’ original songs. Free admission. Contributions for the college accepted. Handicapped accessible.
Call 814-765-5958 for more information.