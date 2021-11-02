LOCK HAVEN — The Lock Haven University Bald Eagle Marching Band will host a “Marching Band Review” from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 in Price Performance Center Auditorium, on the campus of LHU.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature the LHU marching band performing its halftime show music, stand tunes and drum cheers during its annual concert.
For more information, contact Dr. Mahlon Grass at mgrass@lockhaven.edu or 570-484-2145.
For more information about Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.
Lock Haven University is a small, public university located on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in the scenic mountains of Pennsylvania.