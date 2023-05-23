May 26 will be the last Adult-Only Friday Night Live open mic of the season at Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre.
Nobody under 18 will be allowed at the show because it will be R-rated and not for the easily-offended.
Join CAST for a wild and crazy night with the triumphant return of the Tenacious D tribute band, Master Exploder, as well as other acts.
Admission is always free, although donations are appreciated since CAST is non-profit. CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St. in Clearfield. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.