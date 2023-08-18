The Corner Concert Series is nearing the end of another summer season. There are only three weeks remaining for the 2023 season.
This week’s concert on Aug. 25 features “Hard Tack” which performs originals as well as favorite rock tunes. This concert is sponsored by Shelby Tire.
The Corner Concert Series happens weekly between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Every Friday night from 7 until 9, local musicians perform under the oak trees next to the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Lower Witmer Park, downtown Clearfield.
Next week’s concert on Aug. 1 brings “Innocent Sin” to the gazebo stage. They are new to the Corner Concert Series but a powerful local musical group playing Blues/R&B and Reggae. The concert is sponsored by BioGraphics.
Grab something to eat at any of the local restaurants and bring a lawn chair to enjoy very talented performers under the gazebo.
All shows start at 7 p.m. unless postponed by rain. Follow @cornerconcerts on Facebook for updates.
This year’s season sponsor is Swisher Concrete Products of Clearfield.