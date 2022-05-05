Local schools receive Isaac Award nominations
ALTOONA — Altoona Community Theatre has announced the area high schools and individual students nominated for this season’s Isaac Awards.
ACT’s 2022 ISAACS will be presented live on Saturday and Sunday, May 28 and 29, in the historic Mishler Theatre, following two years of virtual celebrations caused by the COVID pandemic. The Mission of the ISAAC AWARDS is to encourage & support excellence in high school musical theatre in our region through an annual awards and scholarship event that recognizes student achievement.
This is the 17th year for THE ISAACS, the popularity of which has grown so large that ACT has expanded the event to two nights to accommodate the number of schools wishing to participate. Each night has its independent winners, meaning there will be two equal winners announced for each category over the weekend.
The 2022 ISAACS will feature 19 schools from a six-county area. During the year, two panels of judges from ACT views the schools’ musicals and determines the nominations in a variety of production and individual categories, the winners of which will be announced onstage at the Mishler between musical numbers from each school’s entry.
The schools and individual students for this year’s ISAACS nominations from the Progressland readership area include:
Saturday, May 28
GLENDALE H.S. – Sister Act
- Lead Actor in a Female Role –Grace Kozak as Delores Van Cartier
- Supporting Actor in a Male Role –Noah Detwiler as Eddie
- Best Featured Actor –Sarabeth Lloyd as Sister Mary Robert
- Best Ensemble –The Nuns
- Best Musical or Production Number –Raise Your Voice
- Best Production
PHILIPSBURG- OSCEOLA H.S. – Legally Blonde Jr.
- Lead Actor in a Female Role –Madeline Cartwright as Elle Woods
- Best Feature Actor –Elizabeth Slogosky
- Best Musical or Production Number –What You Want
- Achievement in Design –Bailey Luken/Lighting Design and Vanessa Harper/Choreography
Sunday, May 29
WEST BRANCH H.S. –The Addams Family
- Lead Actor in a Male Role –Jonathan Hoover as Gomez Addams
- Best Supporting Actor in a Male Role –Matthew Eirich as Mal Beineke
- Best Supporting Actor in a Female Role –Carrie Fuller as Wednesday Addams
- Best Ensemble –Ancestors
- Best Musical or Production Number –Full Disclosure
- Best Production
- Achievement in Design –Carrie Fuller/Choreography
MOSHANNON VALLEY H.S. –Spongebob the Musical
- Lead Actor in a Male Role –Olivia Williams as Spongebob Square Pants
- Best Supporting Actor in a Female Role –Rashelle Greenawalt as Sandy Cheeks
- Best Dance/Dancer –Bikini Bottom Day
- Achievement in Design –Olivia Williams, Rashelle Greenawalt, Rebecca Kiner, Hailey Dufourt, Karleigh Sage, and Julie Kohute/Choreography
- Achievement in Design –Rebecca Kriner, Karleigh Sage, Abigail Caldwell, Abigale Twoey, Deakon Evans, Hannah Davies, Nayah Grogan, Olivia Williams and Sam Shipley/Set Painting & Foam Construction
For complete information about the Isaac Awards, visit ACT’s website at www.altoonacommunitytheatre.com/isaac-awards/. Businesses or individuals wishing to join ACT’s sponsorship roster for The Isaacs may contact Tara Enedy, Director of Operations, at (814) 943-4357.