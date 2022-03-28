FLINTON — The Glendale Drama Club will host its 16th annual musical, “Sister Act” this weekend.
The cast features students in grades 5-12, with a majority of the cast being in grades 7-10.
The show’s opening night is Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m. followed by shows on Saturday, April 2 at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee performance on April 3 at 2 p.m.
Glendale instructors Lawrence Putorek and Jennifer Putorek are co-directors who have overseen the drama program at Glendale since 2006.
“After a COVID hiatus, we are thrilled to be able to present our show to an in-person audience for the first time in two years,” the Putoreks said. “After having our 14th show, “The Addams Family” canceled in 2020, and our 15th anniversary performance premiering solely on YouTube last year, we hope the high school auditorium is packed for these kids.”
Putoreks said, “The cast and crew have been working diligently since January, and have really risen to the occasion to make this a memorable show for the community. These kids work just as hard as any other activity at Glendale, and it all culminates in one performance packed weekend. They have their season, playoff, and championship in three days of performances!”
Following the storyline from the 1992 Touchstone Movie “Sister Act,” many people will immediately be familiar with the story and characters of the on stage version.
“The biggest difference is the musical version features all original music that was never included in the film,” the Putoreks stated, “but the music is still soulful, high energy, and very entertaining!”
Tickets can be purchased ahead of time by calling (814) 687-5035 or at the door 30 minutes before show time each day. Reserved and general seating are still available for all three shows. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students, and children 5 and under are free.
SISTER ACT CAST & CREW
- Deloris Van Cartier –Grace Kozak
- Mother Superior –Michaela Hnatkovich
- Sister Mary Robert –Sarabeth Lloyd
- Sister Mary Patrick –Olivia Frank
- Sister Mary Lazarus –Nikko Echavarria
- Monsignor O’Hara –Chayton Dove
- Curtis –Dylan Ammerman
- Eddie –Noah Detwiler
- TJ –Jonah Detwiler
- Joey –Trip Worthington
- Pablo –Zach Hamilton
- Sister Mary Martin-Of-Tours –Annie Oshall
- Sister Mary Theresa –Brianna Hnatkovich
- Michelle –Emma Gilbey
- Tina –Izzy Wineland
- Ernie –Brenden Luongo
Ensemble Cast — Tierra Ewing, Meliyah Harrison, Emma Mansberger, Sarah Weld, Hayden Kohn, Brielle Putorek, Kallie Wiedeman, Rosalie McClellan, Aiden Oshall, Ansley Oshall, Dylan Hamilton, Hannah Bollinger, Harloh Smith, Abby Fiedor, Claire Kozak, Levi Hamilton.
Crew — Lawrence Putorek, Jennifer Putorek, Ms. Lloyd, Mrs. Lloyd, Mr. Detwiler, Mrs. Detwiler, Brandon Dick, Alan Clegg and Scott Beers.