This week’s Corner Concert on June 17 will be “Hell Bent” sponsored by Gigi Entertainment. The band is a popular local tribute band playing hard rock and metal music from the 70s, 80s and 90s.
All Corner Concerts begin at 7 p.m. every Friday night throughout the summer in Lower Witmer Park in downtown Clearfield. The 2022 season is dedicated to raising money and awareness for Boxes of Hope, a ministry of encouragement to women battling breast cancer.
Next week’s concert on June 24 will feature “Heavenbound.”