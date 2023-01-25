Friday Night Live will be held at Clearfield Arts Studio Theater on Friday, Feb. 3.
The event is is a monthly open mic available to all who want to show off their talents and entertain. There is a regular group of great comedians and musicians that perform, but more are welcome.
Songs, skits, stand-up routines, miming — as long as it’s limited to PG-13.
Admission is free, although donations are appreciated. CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St. in Clearfield. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.