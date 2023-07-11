PATTON — A free outdoor concert featuring ‘Bone Jacked’ will be held at Prince Gallitzin State Park’s Muskrat Beach 2 on Saturday, July 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.
There will be a food stand available for the purchase of food and beverages. This will be a family-friendly and pet-friendly event.
Decorated Boat Float
Prior to the concert there will be a Decorated Boat Float from 5 to 6 p.m. on Glendale Lake. Participants will be meeting on the lake in front of Prince Gallitzin Marina (the boat rental) at 5 p.m. Large boats will cruise around the lake and small boats will paddle/sail directly to Muskrat Beach. Winners will be announced at the start of the Music at Muskrat concert.
There will be trophies available for the best decorated boats. One category for large boats (pontoons, motorboats, and large sailboats) and one category for smaller boats (kayaks, canoes, and sunfish sailboats).
Contact Jessica Lavelua at jlavelua@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000 x103 to participate in the boat float. There is no fee required to participate.
For more information, contact the park office at 814-674-1000 or by email at princegallitzinsp@pa.gov.