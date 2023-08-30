The Corner Concert Series is nearing the end of another summer season. There are only two weeks remaining for live music and opportunities to give to charity.
Donations are collected at each show and split between the performers and LifeSpan Family Services. Get details and donate directly at lifespanfamilyservices.com, providing support and training for foster families as well as complete adoption services in the central PA region.
The Corner Concert Series happens weekly between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Every Friday night from 7 to 9 p.m., local musicians perform under the oak trees next to the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Lower Witmer Park.
Tonight, Sept. 1, brings “Innocent Sin” to the gazebo stage. New to the Corner Concert Series but a powerful local musical group playing Blues/R&B and Reggae. The concert is sponsored by BioGraphics.
The final show of the season will be Heather Olson and Silver Eagle Band performing on Sept. 8, sponsored by Heart of the Earth and Shelby Tire. This year’s season sponsor is Swisher Concrete Products of Clearfield.