CLEARFIELD — The final Corner Concert Series show of the season will be Heather Olson and Silver Eagle Band performing tonight, Sept. 8 at Lower Witmer Park. The event is sponsored by Heart of the Earth and Shelby Tire.
Donations have been collected all summer and split between the performers and LifeSpan Family Services. Get details and donate directly at lifespanfamilyservices.com, providing support and training for foster families as well as complete adoption services in the central PA region.
All shows start at 7 p.m. every Friday night unless postponed by rain. Follow @cornerconcerts on Facebook for updates.
This year’s season sponsor is Swisher Concrete Products of Clearfield.