DuBois Central Catholic to present 'Almost, Maine'

DUBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic Class of 2022 will present ‘Almost, Maine’ on Nov.r 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at DuBois Central Catholic.
The play is a series of ‘nine amiable absurdist vignettes about love, with a touch of good-natured magic realism…witty, romantic, unsentimental.’ Written by John Cariani, the production is a place so far north it is almost in Canada. One cold, clear winter night as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways.
The cast consists of seniors who adapt to roles that present some unforgettable characters. Performers are Aaron Gankosky, Sophia Ginther, Jack Adair, Megan Ochs, Caleb Bruno, Becca Huegler, and Helena Hess.
Tickets are available in the high school office or at the door on the night of the performances — adults are $6, students and seniors are $5, and children are $3.